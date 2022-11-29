Red Dirt country singer remembered among music community

TULSA, Okla. — The northeastern Oklahoma community is mourning after learning about the unexpected death of Red Dirt country music singer Jake Flint.

Flint was born in Holdenville and raised in Mounds.

His friends say he radiated positivity and always shared his heart on the stage and with the thousands of lives he touched.

“I get a text message from another guy that I work with and he said. Did you hear that Jake Flint passed say?" Matt Eidson, his friend and colleague said.

Eidson said he's still in disbelief. He's trying to understand how his colleague and friend whom he'd known for six years is gone so soon.

“Everybody is just in a state of shock," Eidson said. "I mean 37 years old and happiest day of his life… you know, he just got married and he should still be celebrating."

Flint had just tied the knot on Saturday and the next day he was found dead.

“Just know that he was found unresponsive, and they weren’t able to revive him so we don’t know what happened," Eidson said.

Eidson said The Hunt Club was one of the places that he had played in town.

"But he played all over Tulsa, all over the entire northeastern Oklahoma and beyond that. I know he's traveled all the way to New Mexico and Colorado to play," Eidson said.

Eidson said Flint was gifted, passionate, and highly respected among the red dirt country music community.

“He was one of the ones that everybody looked up to, respected, admired his skill, his talent," Eidson said.

His passion for music didn't just strike a chord with his fans. It also inspired those who shared the stage with him, like Scott Evans.

“As he built his own career. He immediately used what he had worked for to help others," Evans said.

“He was 37, but he’s been around long enough to already start inspiring younger people and younger musicians and that is absolutely one of the best legacies that you can leave behind is to have been an inspiration," Eidson said.

Some of Flint's songs include "What's Your Name?", "Hurry Up and Wait", and "Long Road Back Home."

His website shows he was set to play in Oklahoma and Arkansas over the coming weeks.

