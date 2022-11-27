Tulsa fires head football coach Philip Montgomery after 8 seasons

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa parted ways with head football coach Philip Montgomery on Sunday after eight seasons at the helm.

The Golden Hurricane had a 43-53 record under Montgomery, including a 2-2 bowl record. TU finished their 2022-23 season with a 5-7 record after their upset win in the season finale over Houston on Saturday.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, one that affects a number of individuals and is never easy for anyone involved," said TU Vice President and Athletic Director Rick Dickson in a statement Sunday. "Philip’s dedication to our student-athletes is unquestioned and we thank him for his tireless efforts in leading our young men. He has represented TU with class and character. We appreciate Philip’s commitment to The University of Tulsa, our football program and the Tulsa community."

Montgomery took over in 2015 after Bill Blankenship's finals season that saw the team finish with a 2-10 record. The highlight of his tenure surrounded the program's 10-3 season in 2016 that saw TU defeat Central Michigan in the Miami Beach Bowl.

“I’m certainly disappointed that I won’t have the opportunity to continue leading this program," Montgomery said in Sunday's news release. "For the past eight years, I’ve given the University of Tulsa, our players, and staff everything I have. I’m proud of the way we locked arms and battled through adversity at every turn. Ashli and I will forever be grateful for the relationships and memories created at Tulsa. Our son played here, our daughter cheered here, and I’ll always consider those times a blessing. I’m most thankful for the players and staff, past and present, who believed in our vision and gave their all for the team. They mean the world to me, and I’ll always be here for them.”

TU will look for its next head coach as conference realignment, NIL deals and the transfer portal take full control of the power dynamic in college football. 2 News Oklahoma Sports Director McFarland speculated a handful of names with ties to the program could be in line for the job:

Some interesting names with ties: Joe Gillespie

Matt Wells

Justin Fuente

Seth Littrell

Barry Lunney

GJ Kinne

Todd Graham

Brennan Marion — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) November 27, 2022

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

