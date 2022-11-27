One man arrested after family game night ends in violence, gunfire

TULSA, Okla. — What started as a family game night ended in gunfire and one person being arrested by police over the weekend.

Officers received a call around 6:25 p.m. on Saturday about gunshots fired at a home near Admiral and Mingo. The caller told dispatch that a man named John Armstrong chased her down the street with a gun, firing shots at her and her father.

When police arrived, they quickly arrested Armstrong and began investigating.

Investigators discovered a family was hosting a game night and drinking alcohol. They were playing Monopoly when a fight broke out between Armstrong and his stepfather. After flipping the game board and turning over furniture, the fight moved outside the home.

The fight eventually escalated after Armstrong got cut in the head. Armstrong then pulled out a gun and chased his stepfather and his step-sister down the street. He told police he did shoot one round "at the ground" during the chase.

Officers searched the house for the gun but did not find it. At this time, they believe Armstrong hid it in the house before being arrested.

Armstrong was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

