Tulsa businesses take part in Small Business Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Local businesses across our area celebrated Small Business Saturday in a big way. To encourage shoppers to keep it local, businesses held pop-ups events help shoppers wrap up deals on their Christmas gift lists.

Tulsa is full of local businesses so this holiday season, store owners are hoping you’ll shop small to brighten their bottom while putting your money back into the community.

In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, sits Small Business Saturday, a day to highlight and support local businesses. And here in Tulsa, there are plenty to choose from, no matter what you’re shopping for. And to entice shoppers to keep it local, one Tulsa organization is teaming up with businesses across the city to make it more fun.

“This is a multi-city initiative in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Bixby. So what you can do is, you can go to any of the participating locations and you will get a passport and you will get one sticker for each purchase that you make and if you get three or more stickers you can go online and enter the Shop Small Tulsa Staycation Package giveaway,” said Erik-Michael Collins with Tulsa Go.

But for Madye Stromboli, keeping it local means giving back to the community.

“It’s so important because you’re putting money into the community and giving these people an opportunity to continue to build their own resume and portfolio,” said Stromboli.

And the support that goes to small businesses, is seen across the community.

“That sales tax revenue goes towards important public services and programs. The police department, the fire department, as well as infrastructure initiatives and transportation as well,” said Collins. Stromboli said shopping local means what you get is personal, often times handmade, unique and from the heart.

“You get more interesting and more varied pieces, artwork, shirts, clothing. This is what Tulsa has, you know. These are Tulsa artists,” said Stromboli.

Small Business Saturday is now over but business owners said they hope shoppers will consider shopping small this year, for the best and most loved gifts for their loved ones.

