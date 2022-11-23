'Cherish your families' | Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision

TULSA, Okla. — As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.

Marquisha Walker will lay her 2-year-old son Chandler Hughes to rest Friday after he was hit by a car in October. Walker says Chandler was a beautiful child who loved his six other siblings.

Sitting in front of a collage of photos made for the 2-year-old when he was in the hospital, Walker fought through tears to talk about her little boy.

“He’s so goofy,” Walker said.

“As a mother, you try your best to protect your babies,” said Walker. “You try your best to take care of them. This isn’t something I’d imagine I’d be doing is having to bury my baby at all."

Walker says Chandler was playing outside with his siblings in early October when a cat ran into the street. He ran after it and a driver hit him.

He spent about a month in the hospital and was moved into rehab before he died. He suffered from a traumatic brain injury.

“He put up a really good fight,” Walker said.

“Cherish your families. The holidays are coming up. Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Christmas. Hug your family members and your children just a little tighter every day. Tell them you love them just a little more because we don’t know the last day they’ll be here.”

Walker says Chandler will live on through videos, pictures and the life of his twin brother Christian.

“There’s not a day Christian and Chandler were ever separated,” Walker said.

The family held a view for Chandler on Wednesday. He’ll be laid to rest on Friday.

Anyone who would like to support the family’s fundraiser can do so here.

