TPS board member unhappy with McLain clear backpack policy

TULSA, Okla. — One District 3 Tulsa school board member is claiming a new policy singles out McLain students.

The policy takes effect Monday, requiring all McLain high school students must carry a clear backpack. Some say the policy is unfair and singles out one school because McLain is the only TPS school with the policy.

“Gun situations have happened at schools like East Central where two students were fighting," said District 3 school board member, Dr. Jeannettie Marshall. "When they were pulled apart and searched, guns were found in both of their backpacks. But I have not seen anything come across the media indicating that that school has a policy of clear backpacks."

Marshall said this policy tells McLain students they are more dangerous than other TPS schools. She said if a policy is made, it should apply to all schools district-wide.

“I understand security measures and I understand that there are problems within the school. But what I also understand is when you address those problems you do it across the board you do not single out one school."

Others who spoke at Tuesday’s news conference say clear backpacks are a Band-Aid on a much larger systemic problem. 2 News Oklahoma reached out to Tulsa Public Schools about the policy and if any other TPS schools planned to implement the same clear backpack policy and if not, then why? They sent this statement:

“As part of their continued work on keeping their community safe, McLain High School has implemented a new backpack policy to improve safety measures already in place. Thanks to a generous donation from South Tulsa Community House, the school team will be able to provide an appropriate backpack for every student in need of one.”

2 News Oklahoma also reached out to four other large school districts in our area, Jenks, Owasso, Broken Arrow and Union. Union and Jenks do not have a clear backpack policy at any schools within their districts. We haven’t heard back yet from Broken Arrow or Owasso.

