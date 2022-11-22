South Tulsa Ida Red closed after SUV drives into building

TULSA, Okla. — Ida Red at 91st Street and Yale will be closed until further notice after an SUV drove through the front doors Monday.

“There’s never a good time for this kind of thing to happen but, really not a great week for it to happen here because Small Business Saturday is this weekend and of course Black Friday,” said Ida Red owner, Angelene Wright.

Although there was a big mess to clean up, Wright said she’s thankful everyone was OK.

“We have one person with minor injuries, she’s gonna be fine, she’s getting checked out now and then the other kind of unmeasurable thing is our staff that was here is very shook up,” said Wright.

Wright said some merchandise was damaged, but it could’ve been a lot worse.

“We definitely lost some merchandise, you know all of that’s just stuff, we’ll be OK. I’m just so glad that everybody was safe,” said Wright.

Even still, Wright said the shop won't be open for Black Friday or Small Business Saturday which are major days for her business, as the gift-giving season approaches.

"Those days where people are out shopping is so important for local businesses like us and everyone else so this is definitely gonna put a kink in that,” said Wright.

She said she has no doubt the community will rally behind Ida Red and help through this difficult time.

“Already just in the last hour or two, we’ve had such a great, nice response from the community. And we just encourage anybody that shops with us to come see us at brookside or our downtown location, that’s the best way you can support us,” said Wright.

