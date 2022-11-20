Search continues for missing Turley mom and son

TULSA, Okla. — The search continues more than a year after three people from Turley went missing. Seventy-nine year old Jack Grimes, his friend 59-year-old Dwayne Selby and Selby’s mother, 80 year old Glenda "Cookie" Parton went missing last October. Grimes' body was found November 1st 2021, but still no word from Dwayne or Cookie. So Saturday, the Selby family gathered along with more than 50 volunteers to search Mohawk Park.

A lot of focus in this case is at Mohawk Park. This is where Jack Grimes' car was found abandoned and the last place Selby and Grimes were seen alive. The family said they just want answers so they came back to search, again, for anything that could lead to where their loved ones are.

"It's just really a crazy situation that they just walked away and just vanished," said Cookie’s son, James Selby.

Last October, Jack Grimes and Dwayne Selby told family they were traveling to Texas for a horse show, but they never made it. Just a few days later, Selby’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton also went missing while searching for her son and Grimes.

“That's really confusing and unusual and the fact that there's no crime scene, no struggle, nothing is missing. No phone activity, no credit card activity, it's just that they disappeared. Had the deer hunter not found Jack, we'd still absolutely have nothing more than an empty house and two cars randomly parked,” said James.

James and Carol said they believe someone knows something.

"Oh without a doubt. And it's more than one. There's no doubt in my mind there's more than one person that knows exactly what happened here. We just need them to come forward and give us that nugget of information that solves this case,” said Carol and James Selby.

James said even though it's been a year, he still has hopes of finding his mom and brother alive.

"I will tell you that I definitely hang onto that, without a doubt, that is the only way I can function each day, they're still somewhere. They're still somewhere. You know I pray we find something but then again I pray we don’t, said James.

The family said they have searched and racked their brains on anyone who would want to hurt Jack and Dwayne, and especially Cookie. They said they’re going to regroup and search another area of interest in a couple weeks.

