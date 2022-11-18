Scheels confirms Tulsa location coming in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Scheels confirmed plans to bring their All Sports stores to Oklahoma with a Tulsa location coming in Fall 2024.

The store will be at Woodland Hills in the former Sears location.

“After months of working with local leadership, we are thrilled to announce our first store coming to Oklahoma. We are excited to join the Woodlands Hills Mall in Tulsa, and are grateful for the excitement shown by the community,” said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. “We want to thank city leadership, as well as the Simon team, for all of the hard work bringing this project to life. We look forward to working together through the building process, and cannot wait to begin serving the people of Oklahoma when we open our doors in Tulsa in the Fall of 2024.”

The store will include a 45-foot Ferris Wheel, 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish, a wildlife mountain, and Fuzziwig’s Candy Shop. Shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive arcade games and sports simulators, and specialty treats at Ginna’s Cafe, a restaurant serving gourmet soups and sandwiches, homemade fudge and coffee.

“This is an incredible win for Tulsa and I am very excited to have SCHEELS, a one-of-a-kind store, come to our city,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “When you think about the jobs this will create and the people who will be coming from all across the region to visit our city because of Scheels, it’s just an incredible testament to the teamwork that went into making this happen. I want to thank PartnerTulsa for helping SCHEELS find a way to expand their business into our state – and I want to thank Simon Property Group for their persistence in ensuring that whatever went into the former Sears space was something that would be a major win for Tulsa and for the 71st and Memorial area.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --