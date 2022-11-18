Crews responding to fatal car crash and house fire in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Police are asking people to avoid the area of 105th in Southern Reserve neighborhood.
OHP confirms a car went of the Creek Turnpike and into a house in the neighborhood.
The driver of the car has died. Crews are searching the house to see if anyone inside is injured, according to OHP.
