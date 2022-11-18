Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews responding to fatal car crash and house fire in Jenks

Posted at 10:05 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 23:30:25-05

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Police are asking people to avoid the area of 105th in Southern Reserve neighborhood.

OHP confirms a car went of the Creek Turnpike and into a house in the neighborhood.

The driver of the car has died. Crews are searching the house to see if anyone inside is injured, according to OHP.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7