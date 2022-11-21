Tulsa's Club Majestic holding vigil for victims of Club Q shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa's Club Majestic is holding a candlelight vigil Sunday night to honor the victims of the shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.
Colorado Springs police arrested Anderson Lee Aldrich after they say he opened fire in Club Q, killing five people and hurting 25 others. Police say he used a rifle and they found two other handguns at the scene.
MORE >>> Club Q was known as a safe space for LGBTQ individuals before mass shooting
The vigil at Club Majestic is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
