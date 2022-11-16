McLain High School to require students bring clear backpacks, bags to class

TULSA, Okla. — A new policy is set to take place at McLain High School at the end of November.

Starting Monday, Nov. 28, all students attending McLain will now need to bring clear backpacks to class. Students can bring non-transparent bags to carry, such as lunch boxes or pencil bags, but can be no bigger than 6" x 9".

This announcement comes after a shooting left one student dead and three others injured after McLain's homecoming football game.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist spoke with 2 News the week after the shooting saying new policies were being discussed to ensure student safety.

The school says it will provide an appropriate backpack for those who need one, limited to one per student. The school also says all bags are subject to searches, if necessary.

