Tulsa Public School superintendent talks safety, changes after McLain shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Just a day after speaking publicly in a press conference about the McLain shooting, Tulsa Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist sits down with 2 News to discuss more in-depth about safety and what the district is doing now.

The shooting happened Friday night at the high school's homecoming game. 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough died, while another student and two innocent bystanders were also injured in the process.

Gist said during a press conference on Tuesday that the McLain team is "heartbroken" and focusing on the students who need support. She spoke about who the kind of person Yarbough was and other details about the victims involved.

There are many questions people have, such as: is McLain safe? What steps is the district taking to ensure safety for students and others in the future?

Gist says McLain has many "safe, joyful, and family-focused events" every year. She also stresses security is at every event, including last Friday's homecoming football game. At least six officers were on-site at the time, three before the shooting occurred and three who came after.

"We have surveillance cameras that we monitor before, during, and after our games. So there is a lot that is in place to prevent an incident," Gist told the 2 News morning team.

However, Gist acknowledges that even with a strong security team, incidents like Friday's shooting can possibly happen.

She wants people to know that Tulsa Public Schools' first priority is to make sure kids are safe in both the classroom and in their after-school activities.

Gist says now the district is already focused on making changes to its already "strong" safety protocols.

"People may see changes that'll be rolling out around," says Gist. "Not having bags or backpacks with them, showing student ID when they're coming into the game, family and classmates only at games... Things like that."

Gist says there are ongoing conversations with Tulsa police and Mayor G.T. Bynum to discuss safety. She mentioned the "epidemic of gun violence" across the city, state and country in Tuesday's press conference and how there is a growing need for leadership to step up for school safety.

The community has come together in the days since the shooting. Gist states McLain faculty and staff chose to keep school doors open to those who needed meals and the Tulsa Dream Center was on-site to talk with students.

Classes are not in session for Wednesday, but students will return to classes at McLain on Thursday.

The McLain football team does not have a football game this week because their opponent forfeited rather than play the team.

At this time, there have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting, and Tulsa police are still investigating.

