Details about Tulsa County District Attorney stabbing revealed in report

TULSA, Okla. — The arrest report for Jennifer Kunzweiler reveals more details about the events leading up to the stabbing of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

In late September, 2 News reported someone stabbed Kunzweiler at his home. Tulsa police arrested his daughter, Jennifer Kunzweiler in connection with the stabbing.

According to the arrest report, the original 911 call to dispatchers came in around 3 p.m. on Sept. 27. When first responders arrived, they found both DA Kunzweiler and Jennifer Kunzweiler bleeding. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

DA Kunzweiler later told police that his daughter was living at home at the time of the stabbing and suffers from mental health issues, dating back to the past four years.

The day after the stabbing, DA Kunzweiler spoke in length during a press conference about how more work needs to be done for Oklahomans suffering from mental health issues, in reference to his daughter Jennifer. He is now pleading for the state legislature to do more for funding and treatment of mental health in the state.

The report states, on the day of the stabbing, Jennifer had a therapy appointment where she disclosed "dark thoughts" to her therapist. When they later arrived home, Jennifer appeared to be "a little better" and DA Kunzweiler started to mow the lawn.

It continues to state that DA Kunzweiler saw Jennifer approach him, with blood on her shirt, and said she "needed to kill him" before stabbing him in the ribs and his arm. The report says a struggle started and DA Kunzweiler disarmed Jennifer and called 911. They continue to struggle until first responders got there. Jennifer later said she "wouldn't let anything happen" to her father.

Jennifer Kunzweiler is set to face several charges. Wagoner County DA Jack Thorpe is set to take over the case.

