One teen dead, one injured in shooting outside McLain High School in Tulsa

Tulsa police officers investigate after a shooting outside McLain High School on Friday night. Sept. 30, 2022.
Posted at 10:36 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 00:20:43-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a deadly shooting outside McLain High School on Friday night.

Police officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. as the high school's football team hosted Miami in the school's homecoming game.

Police say a 17-year-old is dead and another is injured and being treated at the hospital. They're looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting.

The shooting marked the fourth homicide investigation for the Tulsa Police Department on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

