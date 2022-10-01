One teen dead, one injured in shooting outside McLain High School in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a deadly shooting outside McLain High School on Friday night.
Police officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. as the high school's football team hosted Miami in the school's homecoming game.
Police say a 17-year-old is dead and another is injured and being treated at the hospital. They're looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting.
POLICE ADVISORY ALERT - Stay clear of the area surrounding McLain High School. @TulsaPolice are responding to a shooting scene with potentially multiple victims. We are still working to get control of the area and determine additional information.
— Tulsa Police Department Chief Franklin (@TPD_Franklin) October 1, 2022
The shooting marked the fourth homicide investigation for the Tulsa Police Department on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
