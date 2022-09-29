Watch Now
Fake parking ticket left on SUV outside Tulsa hotel

A man visiting Tulsa on Thursday received a fake parking ticket for his SUV outside the Marriott Southern Hills Hotel. Sept. 29, 2022.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Sep 29, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — A little slip of paper under your windshield wiper can put a damper on your day, but a man visiting Tulsa got a different sort of message left for him on Thursday.

Chris Nagus, an employee at KJRH's parent company E.W. Scripps, came out to his SUV in the parking lot of the Marriott Southern Hills near 71st Street and Lewis to find a "Parking Violation" slip.

The fraudulent ticket didn't include any identifying information but reprimanded Nagus for his parking job.

The gag gift can be found on Amazon.

