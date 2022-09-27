Tulsa police: Man shot, killed in midtown

TULSA, Okla. — A man was shot and killed in midtown Tulsa early Tuesday afternoon, Tulsa police say.

Tulsa police and first responders responded to a home near 11th and Harvard after calls came in hearing shots fired in the area around 12:30 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they discovered an elderly homeowner who confronted a burglar who tried to break in the home through a window.

A confrontation happened and the homeowner fired a gun, striking the suspect. The suspect then fled the home and collapsed on the ground in the front yard. First responders say he was dead by the time they arrived.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

