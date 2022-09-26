Woman dead, two children hospitalized after truck hits stalled SUV in Tulsa intersection

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a deadly crash involving multiple children and adults Monday afternoon.

Tulsa police officers responded to the crash near 46th Street North and Lewis around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a City of Tulsa truck hit a Jeep in the intersection that had stalled out and was being pushed by another driver. Two women and three children in the Jeep were taken to the hospital. Two of the children are in critical condition and one of the women later died, according to police.

The City of Tulsa gave 2 News Oklahoma the following statement following the crash:

“The City is continuing to await findings from the Tulsa Police Department’s investigation into the accident. We can confirm one of the vehicles involved in the wreck was a City Streets and Stormwater vehicle. As is the case with other motor vehicle accidents in our city, we are saddened by the news and our hearts are with those affected.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

