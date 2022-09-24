Sand Springs rallies together to raise money for crash victims

SAND SPRINGS, Okla — The Sand Springs community is coming together to support the families of three teenagers laid to rest this week.

The three were killed in a crash just more than a week ago.

Several businesses across Sand Springs hosted fundraisers to help.

Diamond Detail Car Wash in Sand Springs was one of the several businesses showing up for these three families.

The car wash started at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning, there were dozens of cars lining up even with the overcast weather.

Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver were all killed in the accident.

Sirrah Matthews and Logan Childers were also in the car and survived.

Following the news of the deaths, the community immediately started pouring in support.

One business created shirts to sell.

Diamond Detail hosted a car wash with all proceeds going to the families of the victims.

Rain or shine, Philip Schrepel said they'll be out there.

“We’re doing 10 dollar donations for car washes, extra 5 dollars for tire shine or a quick vac. So you can donate up to 25 dollars or whatever you decide. We’re doing free burgers and hotdogs, starting about 11:30 a.m. we’ll be serving those until they run out”, Schrepel said.

Schrepel said he's hopeful the money raised Saturday will be able to help ease the burden on these mourning families.

