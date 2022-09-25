Tulsa man achieves dreams one flight at a time

TULSA, Okla — A dream that began at the age of three years old is finally a reality for one Tulsa native.

Jim Lee is now a pilot for Southwest Airlines, but his path to get there was anything but turbulence free.

Lee took his first flight at three years old, and from that day forward his love of flying would follow him throughout his life.

Raised in Tulsa, Lee always knew he wanted to be a pilot.

He was turned down to be a Navy pilot he pursued his other passion, being a pastor.

After years of ministry, his love for flying was still there.

So he chose to take another risk, which he said turned out to be the best decision for Lee and his family.

“Believe it or not, I got an interview with Southwest and they hired me or extended an offer and invited me to start training last June. And it was only a year after I started with Republic. And I finished training about a month and here I am and I can’t believe that at 58 I get to do this again”, Lee said.

Lee said he wouldn't change his path and he's thankful for all the changes thrown at him.

He said growing up, he didn't see pilots that looked like him.

So now that he's finally in the cockpit, he can show others that anyone can fly if they work hard and study.

Pilots are forced to retire at sixty-five so Lee has another seven years of flying.

He said once he retires, he plans to not only continue flying private planes but continue his ministry work and recruiting aviation students from all backgrounds.

