Local non-profit works to help homeless and their dogs

TULSA, Okla. — A new non-profit is working to provide pet supplies to those experiencing homelessness.

Valentine's Saints provides those pet owners with dog food, bowls, and leashes, as well as flea and tick prevention care.

Rachel Brewer is the founder and director of the non-profit. She started offering these items to the homeless community three years ago but recently decided to make it a non-profit in hopes to help even more.

The name Valentine's Saints is her way of honoring a Skiatook homeless man named Josh and his dog, Valentine. The two were killed when a car struck them on New Year's Eve.

“He was a very passionate person. A lot of people referred to him as an angel. He was very kind. His dog was as sweet as can be," says Brewer,

Rachel says she worked with Josh, giving him supplies for Valentine, and after chatting with him, she felt touched by the two companions. Now that the work she's doing is an official non-profit, Rachel has more she says she wants to do.

Her goal is to also get veterinarians involved.

“So we can travel all over and be able to give vaccines as well. Because distemper and lepto are really bad in this state so is Parvo," says Brewer. "If we can do that and still be able to reach the homeless because they can’t go to the low-cost clinics like a lot of the other people can.”

If you would like to get involved you can message the non-profit on Facebook or send them an email.

