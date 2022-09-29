ORU student killed in deadly south Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. — An ORU student died overnight in south Tulsa in a deadly crash, Tulsa police say.

The crash happened near 71st and Yale around 11 p.m. Wednesday. First responders got to the scene and found a car fully engulfed in flames.

Officers say the victim was stopped at the stop light when another driver rear-ended them with their van. They say the van was traveling at a "very high speed" which caused the victim's car to run into a retaining wall at the intersection and burst into flames on impact.

The driver of the van was suspected to be drunk during the crash and is currently in the hospital.

So far, police have not identified the victim and confirmed the victim was a student who attended ORU.

At this time, TPD is still investigating the crash.

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

