Miami Public Schools and State Superintendent Hoffmeister sounding off after McLain shooting

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police said shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. during the McLain homecoming game against Miami.

Police are still investigating after they said someone shot and killed one student and injured another at the homecoming game Friday night.

As the players were shaking hands at the end of the game, shots rang out and players and coaches scattered.

Following the shooting and learning of the death of one student, Miami Superintendent Nick Highsmith sent a statement expressing condolences to the family of the victim but also saying, “as long as I am Superintendent of Schools, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in any school activity".

He goes on to say he cannot allow his players, students, staff, and family members to return to a place where they have repeatedly been put in danger.

He said he has asked the athletic director, Chad Davis, to speak with the OSSAA about taking McLain off their schedule for all sports.

State Superintendent, Joy Hofmeister, also sent a statement following the shooting saying, "our hearts are with the McLain, Miami, and Tulsa Public Schools communities following last night’s tragedy and violence. We stand together with students, families, and school communities to assist and support them in the coming days and weeks".

Captain Richard Meulenberg with the Tulsa Police Department said, "we’re still developing this, officers got to the scene very quickly and started rendering aid to those we could.

During the initial investigation Friday night, police had a helicopter up as well as their K-9 units searching house by house for the suspect in the nearby neighborhoods.

One witness, Marquis Sims, said, “it’s just an unfortunate situation tonight, you know what I mean as far as it goes. I don’t know what could have happened to set the situation off.”

