Tulsa ties to Sanibel Island

TULSA, Okla — The cleanup continues after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida last week.

One of the hardest hit areas is Sanibel Island and those who lived on the island that stayed are now stranded.

Zach Pfaff told 2 News, his cousin Jerrilyn and her husband live on the island with their two dogs.

He said they're not native to Florida but they have been there for years so they decided to ride out the storm, but now they can't leave the island.

Hurricane Ian destroyed the bridge connecting Sanibel Island to the mainland, leaving hundreds of people stranded as the hurricane continued to batter the coast.

Now that Ian has passed, what's left is total destruction and chaos.

Pfaff said his family thought they were prepared to weather the storm.

“They have an at-home generator and everything but a tree actually fell on it during the hurricane so they lost it, and didn’t have any backup power. The water kept coming up further and further towards the door”, Pfaff said.

He said his cousin's house and one of their cars filled with water, but the other car was dry enough to turn on to charge their phones to stay connected to family.

Pfaff said his parents who live in North Carolina have been in contact and plan to take in the family once they are able to leave the island.

He said helicopters are taking people off the island but his cousin wants to wait for a barge so they can take their car with them.

Pfaff said right now they're okay, they have enough food to be stuck for a few more days but he's eager for them to be off the island and back with family.

