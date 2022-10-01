Tulsa police looking for shooters after killing at apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex on Friday night.

Police responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. at Echo Trail Apartments near South 107th East Avenue and Highway 169. Officers say they're looking for two young men responsible for shooting and killing a 19-year-old man.

The shooting marked the third homicide investigation of the day for the Tulsa Police Department after they responded to a deadly shooting at both Shades Bar & Grill and Sunset Plaza Apartments early Friday morning.

