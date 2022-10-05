Family remembers 18-year-old killed in shooting

TULSA, OK — It’s been a rough few days for the family of Fedro Givens, the teen killed in a shooting at Echo Trail Apartments Friday night.

“If you’ve never had to get that phone call telling you that your child is gone, it’s not a good feeling,” said Sandra Goff.

Givens’ family wants to know who killed him and why. They can’t wrap their heads around his murder.

“It’s almost like I’m living in this twilight zone thinking sooner or later he might walk in the door,” said Goff.

It’s an unfortunate new reality for the family. They won’t get to see his smile, hear his laugh or get another “I love you” from the teen.

“He never ceased to hang up the phone without saying I love you,” said Goff.

Sandra Goff, Fedro’s mom, and other family members gathered at Echo Trail Apartments near 61st and Highway 169 Tuesday afternoon. They met at the gazebo. It’s a place his mom says was his favorite spot at the apartment complex.

“I called it his office. He would always come over here and sit and hang out,” said Goff.

It’s also the spot where he lost his life. Givens was shot and killed around 7:30 Friday night. Homicide detectives say they’re looking for two young men responsible for his murder.

“He’s not a threat to anybody. He’s not one of those people that are out doing crazy stuff. Who would shoot him?” said Goff.

Fedro was the youngest of 15 children. He was really close with his family. He had just graduated from Union High School in May and planned to get his CDL license. One of his older sisters, Krystal, says she can’t imagine life without him.

“Man man was definitely goofy. He was the big comedian in the family,” said Krystal Givens.

The family is looking for justice. They want the people responsible to come forward or anyone with information to tell the police.

“My son was 18-years-old. He had a whole life to live. He was a good kid. He had a family that loved him and cared for him. My son did not deserve to get shot and he sure didn’t deserve to get shot 3 times in the chest, “ said Goff.

Givens will be laid to rest Saturday morning.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --