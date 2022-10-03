McLain High School cancels classes for Monday, Oct. 3rd

The principal for McLain High School, Renee Rabovsky, said in a statement that classes will be suspended for Monday, October 3rd following the shooting that occurred at the homecoming game Friday.

In the statement, Rabovsky said, "As attendees were leaving the game, an argument broke out between a group of individuals. One of those young men had a gun and shot two of our students. One of those students died and the other student is in the hospital. At this time, the shooter is still at large and the Tulsa Police Department is working to find him".

While classes are suspended for Monday, the campus will still be open to provide on-site grief counseling to any student in need.

Walk-in counseling will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the school is asking that students check in with the main office to be signed up.

Breakfast and grab-and-go lunches will be available to students who come for on-site support.

Buses will run their normal school-day schedule and routes for any student that needs a ride to the school for counseling or meals.

If you or your child have any information you can share that might help the investigation, you can contact our safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE or by texting 480SAFE. Reports made to this line can be done anonymously and will be kept confidential.

The full statement from McLain High School can be found here.

