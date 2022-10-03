Tulsans upset after receiving parking tickets during fair

TULSA, Okla. — Some people who live around the Tulsa State Fair are upset after getting tickets from the city. Several years ago the city put restrictions on parking in neighborhoods around the fairgrounds to help protect the neighborhoods but some people who live there say they’ve taken it too far.

Tommy Edwards has lived in his home for 25 years. He said he was given a ticket for allowing a fair goer, to park for free in his driveway. But he said he shouldn’t be getting a ticket at all. So. 2 News checked with the city to see what the ordinance says.

Edwards lives just a block from the fairgrounds so every year during fair time, his street is filled with cars. But he said this year he was given a ticket for allowing his sister to park in his driveway and go to the fair.

“They’re telling me that I can’t park anybody in my driveway that wants to go to the fair,” said Edwards.

But this isn’t the first time Edwards has been ticketed for this.

“He came up here and said I couldn’t park people in my driveway but only one thing was different, I had a tire in the grass. But they threw that out in court,” said Edwards.

Edwards said he and several of his neighbors have received tickets this year. He said the city ordinance the ticket cites doesn’t say anything about parking in driveways.

The City of Tulsa sent this statement,

"The City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Police Department are enforcing parking and code violations in the area of the fair to keep the neighborhood, pedestrians and fairgoers safe. All neighboring properties have received a letter explaining our efforts. This enforcement is an ongoing effort between the City and County that has taken place for numerous years.

"Most commonly, parking that would result in citations includes things like parking on grass, parking more than 12 inches off of the curb, or J-parking, which is parking against the flow of traffic. Please note, it is unlawful for residents to charge people to park in their yards.

"The City encourages all fairgoers to pay attention to neighborhood signs before parking."

The city also sent a letter to homes in the area listing all ticketable parking violations which include parking on grass, parking more than 12 inches off the curb or j-parking. The letter also states that it is unlawful to charge people to park in their yards. Edwards said he hasn’t charged anyone and they are parking in his driveway. He believes the city should not be telling him who he can have on his property.

“Everybody enjoys going to the fair but no one likes someone telling you, you can’t do something at your own house. Especially when we try to abide by all their rules about parking on the grass and doing that and then you’re gonna tell me i can’t use my driveway, that’s wrong,” said Edwards.

Edwards and his neighbors said they will be taking these citations to court and are confident they will, once again, be thrown out.

