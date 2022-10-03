2 additional people reported with gunshot wounds following McLain shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say two more people were hit by gunfire from last week's shooting at McLain High School during a football game.

Officers responded to the call of a possible shooting at the Tulsa school around 9:30 p.m. when the football team was hosting its homecoming game. A 17-year-old died and another was sent to the hospital after the shooting that night.

Days later, TPD confirm that two additional victims were also hit by gunfire that night. A 20-year-old female and a 9-year-old were found in the hospital being treated for their gunshot wounds. Both have since left after receiving treatment.

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for Friday's shooting.

McLain High School canceled classes for Monday, Oct. 3, following the shooting. On-site counselors are available to those who need them.

