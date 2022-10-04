Community member responds to McLain High School Tragedy

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma spent some time in the neighborhood around McLain High School Monday afternoon.

We talked with community members, including Larry Harris.

Harris knew both of the students who were shot Friday.

He spent Monday morning visiting schools across North Tulsa, talking to students and administrators.

He said it is sparking conversations among leaders about what needs to change.

“I don’t want nobody to think that oh, these were bad kids. Those was good kids. They might have made some wrong decisions, but we all make wrong decisions,"Harris said.

Larry Harris works at the Tulsa Dream Center just up the road from McLain High school. He’s also the Chairman of 100 Black Men of Tulsa -a nationwide mentorship program.

It’s with 100 Black Men, he first met 17-year-old, Terron Yarbrough, and the other teen who was shot Friday night.

“We are all grieved. We are all grieved. Grieved for their safety. Grieved for their future, but we know that’s it’s going to be better," Harris said.

It was a somber Monday for Harris and his community.

McLain High School canceled classes Monday and Tuesday in light of the shooting that killed Yarbrough and injured another student.

Police say a 20-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were also shot. Investigators tell us they were innocent bystanders.

“We feel the pain," Harris said. “That pain doesn’t just hit one person. It hits all of us because a lot of us have seen these kids growing up and down the street.”

I met with Harris at the Dream Center after he had visited several Tulsa schools Monday and talked with students.

“A lot of them are sad because of it and a lot of them is hurt because they don’t understand," Harris said..

He also visited McLain High School to let administrators know the Tulsa Dream Center and 100 Black Men of Tulsa are grieving with them.

“The biggest thing I let them know is we love them," Harris said.

At one point Harris, overwhelmed by emotion, stepped away from our interview.

The tragedy has hit him really hard.

He said he doesn't want another tragedy like this to ever happen again.

“It’s not going to be a quick fix. It’s going to take time. It’s going to take you. It’s going to take me. Dr. Gist, you know these pastors. You know these school leaders. It’s going to take us all," Harris said.

Harris said he also had the opportunity to talk with school administrators about student safety. He didn't go into detail on what Tulsa Public Schools plans to do moving forward, but 2 News will sit down with Superintendent Deborah Gist Tuesday afternoon to ask just that.

