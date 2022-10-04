Tulsa, Cleveland residents react to McLain game cancelations

TULSA, Okla. — As the search for the suspect continues, many are expressing their opinions about whether games against McLain should be canceled because the shooting happened outside the stadium.

Miami schools are suspending any sports played at McLain while Cleveland decided to forfeit their game against McLain this Friday.

Two days after the shooting, Cleveland Schools' Superintendent Alan Baker wrote a letter saying the district intended to forfeit their upcoming game against McLain at any location, citing bad timing.

“It’s selective reasoning," said Cleveland Alumnus Natasha Schroeder.

Schroeder says it isn’t fair McLain students are being treated like they’re at fault. “They can't validate not letting their kids play at McLain because one time somebody was shot there. if that’s the case, you can’t go into Cleveland. There’s been deaths there.”

Kaylyn Quimby, of Cleveland, says she's relieved they canceled.

“I told my mom, I said I hope they cancel. It’s just too much right now. You got to think of the kids first," Quimby said.

2 News reached out to schools remaining on McLain's football schedule.

Wagoner Athletic Director Dale Condict says they still plan on playing McLain in Tulsa on October 21 and are talking with administration. Oologah Athletic Director Amanda May says they still plan to host McLain on November 4.

Cushing and Skiatook have yet to respond, and neither did McLain’s Athletic Director.

Miami Public Schools Superintendent Nick Highsmith says in a letter he will not allow anyone from Miami travel to McLain for activities for the foreseeable future.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --