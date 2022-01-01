Justin Ayer is a Senior Reporter for KJRH. He joined the Channel 2 team in July 2022.

Justin is a journalist through and through, having done TV, radio and newspaper for news and sports. He enjoys reporting on breaking news, in-depth investigations, severe weather, and economic development.

Justin is not a Tulsa native, but he’s content calling Green Country home. Having been born near the beaches and award-winning pizza of southern Connecticut, Justin will always find a way to compare the pros and cons of both places (there’s nothing like the flavors of Oklahoma BBQ, but that New Haven pizza is something else!).

After getting his feet wet at the University of Connecticut student television station in college, Justin took a bureau reporter position at KTVM in Butte, MT. While there, he covered everything from two feet of snow in September to raging wildfires near Missoula. Next up was Tulsa, where he spent three years in television news. Whether it was historic flooding in Muskogee County, destructive protests or the opening of a new “Ron’s Hamburgers” drive-thru restaurant, he was on it.

Most recently, Justin was a weekly newspaper editor for the Wagoner County American-Tribune, covering anything and everything Wagoner County. The newspaper received first place awards in News Content and Layout and Design, including individual awards for News Story and In-Depth Reporting during the 2022 Oklahoma Press Association Awards.

Above all else, Justin can only hope his viewers and readers feel like they’ve learned something new by getting all sides of the story in his reports.

When he’s not reporting, Justin likes to spend time with his wife, Sasha, get pulled around by his crazy pitbull/lab mix named Rudy, explore new cities, and be active as much as possible.