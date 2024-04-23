Phoenix Park could be home to Tahlequah's first crisis center

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — In January, 2 News reported the city of Tahlequah didn't have a shelter even as the city sees an uptick in homelessness, but that could be changing.

Fast-forward to now, and a semi-solution might be established at Phoenix Park on the city's west side.

The Council of the Cherokee Nation authorized Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to negotiate an agreement with the City of Tahlequah to build a 20,000-square-foot crisis center at the park not exceeding $7 million.

Phoenix Park is a historic park in Tahlequah but has deteriorated over the years. It's also across the street from the Tahlequah police station.

If constructed, the crisis center would have beds for men and women and family rooms to help families facing housing insecurity. About 80% of the facility space would be reserved for Cherokee Nation members and the rest for others.

Catherine Jacobs, who's visiting from Phoenix, AZ, said no human should be left behind.

"Why not help them instead of hurt them right," Jacobs said. "For those who don't have a place, it would make them feel like they do have a place."

Under the plan, the Cherokee Nation would take title to the 25-acre Phoenix Park for construction.

Also included in the $7 million agreement would be expanding the Anthis-Brennan family sports complex nearby.

Tahlequah Mayor Suzanne Myers said in a news release that the city would contribute roughly $2-4 million as well to upgrade ball fields and other amenities. The hope is to increase tax revenue.

Chief Hoskin Jr. said he anticipates the crisis center would be completed in 2025 and operated by a third-party provider.

