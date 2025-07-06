'It is needed': ODOT widening Highway 169 in Owasso to address city's growth

OWASSO, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is widening U.S.-169 from two lanes to three lanes in both directions from 86th Street North to 66th Street North in Owasso.

According to T.J. Gerlach, the project is scheduled to begin in October of 2025 and aims to help address the city's growth.

Ora Williams has lived in Owasso for 20 years. She said a wider highway is long overdue.

"It's been needed, I think, when you make the plans and the projections for the city, you really don't know how fast it's going to grow and how much it's going to grow," said Williams.

KJRH

Roger Stevens is the senior director of operations for Owasso. He said that since 1977, their population was around 3,000 people. In 2025, the population skyrocketed by more than 40,000 people, with approximately 150 new homes being built every year.

"The volume of traffic that we have on us 169 definitely justifies the widening of us 169," said Stevens.

Stevens said during rush hour, traffic on U.S.-169 can get backed up 3-4 miles.

Williams said even with traffic from construction, she couldn't wait for the project.

"We just have to work around it because it is needed for the city, for the growth of the city," said Williams.

2 News asked Gerlach about traffic concerns with the project.

"We will keep two lanes open in each direction for those peak traveling hours, those rush hour times," said Gerlach.

Williams explained that the traffic would be worth it.

"It's going to be a little bit uncomfortable with the road winding and stuff, but it's worth it in the long run," said Williams.

The project is scheduled to be completed in April 2026.

