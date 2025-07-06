Local church sends supplies to flood victims in central Texas

TULSA, Okla. — The Victory Christian Church staff sent semi-trucks of donations, including food, water, and flashlights, to flood victims in central Texas.

Officials in Texas said the catastrophe that started July 4 killed at least 79 people. 11 children are still missing from a summer camp near the Guadalupe River, which flooded up to 26 feet.

Daniel Henshaw, the executive pastor at Victory, said the church did everything it could to help.

"Going and responding and sending light and hope in a dark situation," said Henshaw.

KJRH

Henshaw said this is what Oklahomans are all about.

"We think our state, our city carries the same heart; it's that generosity, that hospitality if there's another state nearby… We're going to go help," said Henshaw.

Henshaw said they also plan on recruiting volunteers to help clean up and rebuild.

"That's the heart of people right here in Oklahoma is to go help, is to go, hey, I've got time, I've got skills, but more important than anything, I care," said Henshaw.

Donations, such as towels, shampoo, and soap, can be dropped off in the church's main lobby, located near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue. Henshaw said they wanted to be there for other communities.

"Going and responding and helping physically… And that's what we're about. We want to do it right here in our city, but we want to do it in cities wherever there's a need," said Henshaw.

