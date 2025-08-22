'Where do they go?': BA crisis homes for developmentally disabled terminated

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A plan to bring crisis homes to Broken Arrow for individuals with developmental disabilities was scrapped in July.

The contracts for the four homes purchased by Benchmark Human Services were terminated, effective Aug. 22. Although many residents had applied and were ready to move in, they never got the chance to.

“I am absolutely broken-hearted that it didn’t happen," said Staci McGarrah. "They were so excited. Their families were so excited, their friends, and I can’t imagine, I didn’t get to talk to them after, but I can’t imagine the despair and the hopelessness."

McGarrah, formerly employed by Benchmark, explained these homes were intended to be a safe place for adults with developmental disabilities to be stabilized before moving on to a long-term housing situation.

She gave the example of a man who had been approved to be in the program, who was in his 30's with the mental state of a minor. McGarrah said oftentimes these individuals end up on the streets or in prison because Oklahoma doesn't have the resources to provide the care they need.

So these crisis homes would have been the perfect spot to catch them before they slipped through the gap, she said.

“When they’re in crisis, it’s 'hey, they have lost all of their family,'" said McGarrah. "With one of them, he only had his mom; his father had already passed, so he only had his mother. Well she couldn’t take care of him anymore, it was just too much for her."

She was eager to start working at one of the homes in Broken Arrow. The plan was for five employees to work at the homes around the clock with four residents in the home.

But before they could support these vulnerable adults, the entire operation got shut down.

Neighbors reached out to 2 News in April to share concerns about these homes making their neighborhood unsafe.

Those residents went to state legislators in opposition to the homes, which led to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services terminating the contracts for all four homes.

"I believe based off of one person being upset, we could have absolutely worked something out," she said. "Whether that be moving the homes, selling this one and buying another one, something like that, but they totally cut the entire funding for all the homes that Benchmark had bought, and so we have no option.”

