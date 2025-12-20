PUBLIC COMMENT: SB 1252 would mandate public comment sessions across the state

BIXBY, Okla. — “If you’re willing to hear what people have to say, then, that’s usually when government works best,” Sen. Brian Guthrie said.

That’s why he filed Senate Bill 1252. It standardizes public comments in public meetings across the state.

“I always thought public bodies always allowed public comment. My experience in Bixby, for almost fourteen years, we always allowed public comment. I was not aware that some boards don’t allow that,” Guthrie said.

At Tulsa City Council meetings, ample time is allotted for public comment.

Before each and every agenda item, the chairperson will ask for speakers. John Huffines almost always takes the chance.

“May we continue to honor and appreciate our employees and volunteers,” Huffines said during the council’s Dec. 3 meeting.

During its Dec. 18 meeting, the Broken Arrow planning commission heard several hours of public comment, before approving a rezoning request, to build a mosque.

“The people should be involved in anything the public is taking action on. Especially when they receive tax dollars,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie’s legislation requires reasonable time for public comment before voting on listed agenda items. The language of the bill allows public bodies leeway when setting the ground rules, such as time limits, and requirements to sign forms before offering comment.

“If something is already decided, and no comment is allowed from the public, then that’s not in the best interest of the public,” Guthrie said.

The legislature will consider Senate Bill 1252 when it returns to session in February.

