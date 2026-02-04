Truck drives into non-profit thrift store

TULSA, Okla. — A popular thrift store is temporarily closed after a truck crashed into the building. It happened Tuesday morning at the Family and Children's Services thrift store near 7th and Utica.

Tulsa police say the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"His back end was up in the building, and his two front tires were just hanging over the edge of the brick wall," Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said.

KJRH

Witnesses told police that a truck was stuck in the store, with its wheels busting through the walls. The driver initially gave police multiple stories as to what happened.

"One of the statements was that he was following his GPS. He kind of denied being involved in the wreck," Meulenberg said. "He had all the signs of being intoxicated. He was behind the wheel of the vehicle when we got there, and the vehicle was still wedged into the building."

2 News went to the store the next day, and saw boarded up windows, with caution tape on the inside as crews worked. We talked with Sarah Young, who says she likes shopping at the store.

"It helps people who are low-income. Because we come here and buy our clothes. And it's easier to find stuff here that's a bargain," Young said.

She tells us it's disappointing to see the building damaged, especially one that serves the community.

KJRH

"It sucks because a lot of people come here. I see them all the time here. My boyfriend works right here at the EZ Pawn, so I'm always passing right by here. Place is always packed," Young said.

Fortunately, the store was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

"This could have been completely different had the store been occupied, and had he still been drunk and backed through a wall of occupied people," Meulenberg said.

Family and Children Services tells us they plan to reopen on February 5th.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

