SNAP-related financial chaos continues to trickle to Oklahoma food pantries

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd said Oklahoma is facing an impending financial crisis related to federal funding for SNAP benefits.

Right now, local food pantries are bearing the brunt of these issues.

While several factors contribute to this financial crisis, fraud is certainly one of them.

2 News reported in October 2024 that 10,000 Oklahomans’ SNAP benefits were stolen, with thousands more stolen in the months to come.

DHS: International crime ring stealing from SNAP recipients

At the time, Oklahoma Human Services investigators told 2 News that an international crime ring likely committed the crime, but no one has been arrested.

Sand Springs Community Services, a food pantry serving hundreds of its neighbors in need each month, told 2 News it's been overwhelmed by the scam since it began.

“SNAP fraud is still occurring with many of our clients,” said Nathan Woodmansee, Executive Director.

These days, there is a difference, and not for the better: many of his clients, who fell victim to scams, have since lost faith in the system and no longer use SNAP.

“Because of systems that require our clients to follow up through the internet or by phone,” said Woodmansee. “They just don’t have the time to chase benefit dollars that are literally vanishing within minutes of dispersement.”

The OHS crime-prevention solution for recipients is: use the app, change the PIN, and check the account regularly. Woodmansee said that isn't a guarantee.

“A brand new, unused card is literally losing funds within minutes. This tells me this is a much greater problem than something local,” he said.

He wishes more federal resources were put toward finding the perpetrators.

All of this is happening – and it’s only one of many.

Another grabbing headlines: SNAP users without money during the government shutdown and the food pantries that deal with that ripple effect.

At Sand Springs Community Services, the need increased by 200% in November 2025.

Today, the organization relies primarily on community donations to meet demand.

“It’s much more of a stressful scenario,” he said.

The food pantry is grateful, but they also feel there is no other option. If you believe you may qualify for food pantry services, the best way to start is by calling 211.

