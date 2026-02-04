STATE AUDITOR: Oklahoma SNAP budget could be slashed over misspending

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma is at risk of losing a large portion of its federal SNAP funding. That's according to Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd.

When the Big Beautiful Bill was passed into law last year, it made substantial reforms to SNAP. One of the changes requires states to keep spending errors at 6% or lower.

Oklahoma overspent by 10%.

This isn't the first time that we've seen issues with SNAP funding. Last year, scammers made millions by stealing SNAP dollars. In October 2024, $3.8 million had to be reimbursed to families.

If Oklahoma does not rein in the overspending by the end of the fiscal year, the Federal Government will slash SNAP funding by $235 million.

That's almost double the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety's budget.

The fiscal year ends June 30. We asked Byrd if the state could end the misspending by then.

"I am always optimistic, but ask me that question in a week," said Byrd.

Byrd has offered some of her team members to the Department of Human Services, which administers SNAP benefits in Oklahoma.

But for now, that's just an offer.

