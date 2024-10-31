DHS: International crime ring stealing from SNAP recipients

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Human Services, familiarly known as the Department of Human Services (DHS), typically gets 200 skimming or fraud complaints a month.

In October alone, the agency received 10,000 complaints of SNAP card recipients having their debit cards depleted.

Sand Springs Community Services is a food pantry that serves several hundred residents per month.

In October, the requests for help went up 46%, they believe due to the number of people scammed.

“It’s running staff more ragged in response to the need,” said Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee, who is also the organization’s only full-time employee.

Woodmansee says he has heard endless complaints about hacked cards. One woman had to leave the grocery store check out with a cart of food behind.

“They told us they had no choice but to leave everything and come here,” he said.

DHS Special Agent in Charge Michael Adams says this skimming scam has been a problem since 2022 but ramped up in October.



“Perpetrators are part of an international crime ring traveling the country, placing these skimmers on various gas stations and grocery stores,” he said.

The skimmers collect data for criminals to create a clone card with the stolen money on it. Recently, investigators recovered several of the devices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Enid and Blanchard.

“We are continuously using tools like facial recognition and running down leads,” said Adams. “It’s a constant battle as this group moves from one state to the next.”

Chip cards will be available to Oklahomans next summer through a pilot program. In the meantime, authorities recommend recipients change the PIN on the card and check the account often.

Recipients are also encouraged to download the “Connect EBT” app. It allows card holders to lock the card when not in use, keeping scammers away from access to money. Here is a step-by-step way to do that.

Woodmansee says many of his clients have had trouble getting reimbursed. DHS says because there is now a backlog of complaints, it could take 21 days or longer to receive the reimbursement.

SNAP recipients who have lost benefits due to theft can apply for stolen benefit replacement through Dec. 20, 2024. Claims can be submitted by calling 405-522-5050, made in person at a Human Services Center, or by mailing Oklahoma Human Services, SNAP, PO Box 25352, Oklahoma City, OK 73125.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

