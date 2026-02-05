TULSA, Okla — 2 News has brought you stories of how Tulsa has come together to try and provide resources to the unhoused population.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols has made it very clear one of his goals is to help the homeless population, aiming for functional zero homelessness in Tulsa by 2030.

Karenia Stepp, also known as Gigi, said she’s been living on the streets of Tulsa since September of 2025.

She said while it’s not easy, she tries to stay around the area of Veterans Park.

ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE: Unhoused neighbor speaks on her experience on the streets

In fact, she usually makes herself a bed just behind the bus stop on 6th and Peoria.

“I had my wagon here, my covers there and I was sleeping here the night before last," she said. "I make me a palette, I have a comforter that's faux fur, a friend loaned me two sleeping bags, when i was at the Dream center, I got three blankets,"

Stepp said even though its unsafe staying outside on the streets by herself, she makes the best of it, having been able to invest into a storage unit to keep her belongings.

"The rule is take what you can carry," she said. "There is a lot of stealing on the streets."

However, she also said it's gotten tougher keeping the unit, with prices having more than doubled.

FLORES: "What are some of the things you think the city is doing well for the unhoused population of Tulsa?”

STEPP: “Well, that’s a tricky question right there because I see a lot of dynamics changing. One thing that hurts my heart is that I see certain organizations getting all the props and the kudos and endorsements, but none of us want to go there.”

Some of the organizations that have helped her and others that are part of the unhoused community include The Merchant, The Care Center, Family and Children Services along with local churches.

Another thing she says she appreciates is any kind of mobile health center.

"At The Merchant, we've got our health bus that comes," she said. "I know there's other places where there are mobile health facilities that help us."

She said while she’s run into those who mistreat the homeless, she’s also had interactions with people who truly want to help.

“One main point I wanna make that most people miss," she said, "everyone, all of us, is one right situation away from homelessness.”

