APPROVED: BA planning commission OK's rezoning for mosque site

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — During its Dec. 18 meeting, the Broken Arrow Planning Commission voted to approve a zoning change, clearing the way for construction of a mosque.

The site in question is just south of the Ceek Turnpike on Olive Avenue.

The vote was in favor of the construction, but the vast majority of the speakers were opposed to the project, most with cultural objections to the mosque.

“We don’t want that imposed on our kids, I have a daughter who’s fifteen years old, and I don’t want this ideology imposed on her,” Sean Murray said.

Robert Goranson, chair of the planning commission, made clear, the commission’s job is to consider the feasibility of the site, not the cultural ramifications.

Though, even the speakers, in favor of building the mosque, spoke on culture, not feasibility.

“Our muslim neighbors are already part of the heartbeat of this community we call Green Country. They are teachers, doctors, business owners and parents,” Phil Armstrong said.

The commission heard hours of public comment from more than 70 speakers. The council room was filled to capacity, with hundreds waiting in the halls of the Broken Arrow City Hall building.

The Islamic Society of Tulsa purchased the land in 2014. Green Country Muslims have been pooling money to move forward with construction.

The space is expected to include the mosque, along with 600 parking spaces. The developer said the only time traffic should be high is Friday afternoons. As for the retail space proposed, the developer said that is years down the road, if it ever comes.

Nothing is final yet.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Society said they do not yet have enough money for phase 1 of construction.

Besides the money, the zoning request will need final approval from the Broken Arrow City Council.

