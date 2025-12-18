SAFE MOVE TULSA: Encampments closed, 30 people housed

TULSA, Okla. — Two more homeless encampments in Tulsa are closed and 30 more people are in housing.

It's part of Safe Move Tulsa, a targeted focus on encampments with goal to house 300 people in nine months, since the program started 55 people are now in housing.

"What was once thought impossible is being made possible because an entire city is rallying around one goal: to end homelessness in Tulsa," Mayor Nichols said. "I can't speak highly enough of the historic work that's happening right now in our community - all because this generation of leaders in both the public and private sectors put their heads together to do the right thing, at the right time, for the right reasons. This plan is working, it's coming together, and it will take time and continued investment if we want to continue to see this kind of progress and these kinds of resolutions."

Earlier this year, an encampment near 71st and Riverside closed, and 25 people got placed into housing.

