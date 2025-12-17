Tulsa County looking for landlords to support 'homeless to housed' program

TULSA, Okla. — Ashley Sizemore has only been at Tulsa County's Transitional Living Center for just 24 hours, but already the weight has lifted.

"Just to start over, and I will be able to do that now that I'm here," said Sizemore. "It's a big relief."

She's one of nearly 50 people and families who call this place home on any given day.

The county has been devoted to helping the homeless for decades, but their TLC program is just three years old.

It's a 90-day program packed full of knowledge. They teach the residents savings, stability and life skills, so when the three months are up, they're more than prepared to be independent.

But amid the housing crisis, they're looking for a little extra TLC from the community.

"We need those landlords to give them a second chance," said Savannah Crandall, director of social services.

Crandall is inviting landlords all across Green Country to tour their facility, connect with clients and maybe even meet a future tenant.

“We’re calling for landlords to partner with us to see if it would be a good fit for them," she said. "We invite you to come down. We’re not just asking, we’re offering assurance. See that we work with our clients, that they are going to be good tenants because they’ve got the skills, the savings, the stability under their belts."

The proof is in the people.

Through the program, residents get jobs and are able to save for housing.

“When people complete our program, the average person leaves our program with about $1000 in savings in that 90 days but some have left with as much as $7000 in savings," said Crandall.

Sizemore, who lost her job and subsequently her home just a few months ago, is eager to get to the end of her second chance story. And, she's not wasting a minute.

"Actually I've been looking for a job all morning," Sizemore said. "I am hitting the ground running."

If you're a landlord looking to partner with Tulsa County, visit Tulsa County's Social Services website.

