Tulsa Public Schools lays out propositions in $609M bond package

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools has officially announced its largest bond proposal in district history, asking voters to consider a $609 million investment in the district's future.

The school board voted unanimously to place four propositions on the April ballot, promising improvements without increasing tax rates.

The bond package addresses what district officials call crucial needs across four key areas: student opportunities, safe learning environments, technology, and transportation.

"The four parts of the bond are crucial needs. We have student opportunities, safe learning environments, technology, and transportation," Dr. Johnson said.

Four Propositions Break Down the Investment

Proposition 1 would allocate $200,985,000 for new athletic facilities and expanded internship opportunities designed to help students launch their careers. The district highlighted success stories from current internship programs.

Victoria Timmons, the Support Staff of the Year, says her internship at Key Elementary during her high school year helped her discover her passion for teaching.

"I was awarded support staff of the year, and I do not believe I could have achieved that without getting the head start through this internship," Victora said.

Proposition 2 represents the largest portion at $276 million, funding repairs, remodeling, and new construction throughout the district.

Proposition 3 would invest $104,785,000 in new technology to modernize classrooms and learning environments.

Proposition 4 addresses a specific student request by allocating $27 million to bring driver's education into classrooms and purchase new vehicles for both driver training and general transportation needs.

"Our students have said we need help with this. Please help us get our actual driver's license," Johnson said.

District officials emphasized that the ambitious plan would not result in higher tax rates for residents.

"I'm gonna read that sentence again because I wanna make sure we underline that we will make these improvements without any increase in our tax rates," Dr. Johnson said.

The bond proposal aims to provide expanded learning opportunities as students prepare for life after high school.

"This bond will provide vastly expanded learning opportunities for our students, especially as they begin to explore their futures beyond high school,"Dr. Johnson said.

Voters will decide on all four propositions during the April 7 election.

To read the full bond package, click here.

