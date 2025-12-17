Some small businesses report 40% sales drop during crucial holiday season

TULSA, Okla. — Small business owners across Tulsa are facing a challenging holiday shopping season, with many reporting significantly lower sales than expected and struggling to understand what's driving customers away.

Local retailers say they've noticed a marked slowdown in foot traffic and purchases, leaving them puzzled about whether economic factors, weather conditions, or the convenience of online shopping is to blame.

"Our little community of Tulsa retailers have been noticing that it's just been a little bit slower than normal and people just aren't shopping like we would expect them to," Angelene Wright said.

Wright owns Ida Red and, like many small business owners, is uncertain about the cause of the decline.

"Is it the economy, is it the weather, it was so cold last weekend, is it just the convenience of shopping online and not getting out in person? I'm not really sure," Wright said.

The impact is being felt across different areas of the city.

On 11th Street, Mary Beth Babcock, owner of Meadow Gold Mack, is experiencing a particularly difficult month.

"Normally you gear up for December in retail and you're so excited and just waiting for people to come through the doors, this year it's a little different. It feels different. Our sales are down almost 40% month to date and that's a pretty big hurt on a small business," Babcock said.

The situation is equally challenging for William Franklin, owner of Decopolis, who is experiencing his worst December in more than a decade.

"It's been shockingly different. We've been in business for over 10 years and this year everything has just fallen off the cliff and I have no idea why," Franklin said.

To survive the downturn, business owners are implementing creative strategies and cutting into their own profits.

At Magnolia Soap on Cherry Street, owners are using attention-grabbing tactics like bubble machines to draw customers inside and are working to connect with potential buyers emotionally through social media campaigns.

Despite the challenges, business owners emphasize that every purchase, no matter how small, makes a difference to their survival.

"If you want to keep these small creative businesses that add character to your community, you've got to come in even if it's buying a $5 sticker or something small," Babcock said.

Franklin remains hopeful that sales will improve as the holiday season progresses, though the numbers tell a stark story.

"I was looking at my numbers last year and today we had maybe done around $4,000 at this store and so far, we've maybe done a couple hundred and of course the day is like new but it should be dramatically different so hopefully we will see things pick up," Franklin said.

