Muskogee city councilor cleared to run for re-election

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city councilor, Melody Cranford, will be allowed to run for re-election. It was the ruling made during a hearing after her candidacy was contested.

“His contest of candidacy is hereby denied,” said Beth Ann Childs.

Hearing Officer Beth Ann Childs made the ruling Dec. 17 after more than three hours in the packed Muskogee city council chamber.

“The hearing officer finds that the respondent is a resident of Ward III,” said Childs.

It’s the news current Ward III councilor Melody Cranford was waiting to hear. She spent time hugging her supporters after the ruling. She says she’s thankful to put this challenge behind her.

“I love this city,” said Melody Cranford. “I love serving. The thought process of not being able to has been in the forefront of my mind because there’s so much work to do.”

The claims, by opponent Charles Crawford, challenged her ability to run and serve in Ward III.

First, Crawford saying Cranford owned a home in Texas and benefitted from a homestead exemption there. Then, Crawford saying Cranford was registered to vote in both Oklahoma and Texas.

Cranford provided more than 20 personal documents, showing her ex-husband got that Texas home in their divorce and she hadn’t voted in Texas since 2020.

2 News reported in November when Cranford first addressed these concerns.

Now, Cranford says it’s time to move forward.

“I want us to stay unified,” said Cranford. “That’s just something I believe in. I think that integrity means a lot to me. My name is all I have. So, I wanted to make sure people understood who I was and that my name would be vindicated.”

Crawford is also focused on the next steps.

“Everyone needs to work together because the city has a lot of issues,” said Charles Crawford. “We all need to work together to address and come with good solutions for."

Candidate Nina Ground, who was present for the hearing on Dec. 17, is also focused on the race.

“That’s why I’m running really is to just try to bring transparency, truth and reunite us,” said Nina Ground.

The hearing officer’s decision in this matter is final.

The election is February 10, 2026.

