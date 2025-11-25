Muskogee city councilor faces challenge over voter registration

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee city councilor, running for re-election, says her opponents are trying to discredit her. At the same time, at least one of those opponents says she shouldn’t be in the race.

Melody Cranford currently serves as Ward III city councilor in Muskogee after being elected in 2024.

One of her opponents in her re-election race, Charles Crawford, is concerned that she’s registered to vote in two states, Oklahoma and Texas.

“I have filed a contest in this election,” said Charles Crawford. “I would like to run a fair race.”

Cranford says the race is fair, hosting a news conference on Nov. 25, saying she has nothing to hide.

“My responsibility is not just to represent you at the state and national level, it is also to restore trust in local democracy by showing how to govern justly and to lean respectfully into tension when issues arise,” said Cranford.

She handed out her voter records during the news conference.

She last cast a ballot in Texas in November 2020.

Her first time voting in Muskogee County was June 2022.

She says it’s not illegal to be registered in two states, although she’s working to get off the Texas rolls.

“I want us to maintain the integrity of this election, and I want us to make sure that people vote based on record, based on work, based on integrity and ethic,” said Cranford.

Crawford, however, points to Oklahoma State Statute Title 26 subsection 4-120.6 which says, “The secretary of each county election board shall cancel the registration of all registered voters who have registered in another county in Oklahoma or in another state upon receipt of notice of the same.”

He says based on that statute, Cranford shouldn’t run for re-election or have her seat.

“What has gone on for too long in the city of Muskogee is people don’t trust the government,” said Crawford.



2 News dug into the law and found Oklahoma State Statute Title 26 subsection 16-102 which prohibits voting twice in the same election. That hasn’t happened in this case.



It says, “Any person who votes more than once at any election, who votes in a precinct after having transferred voter registration to a new precinct, or who, knowing that he or she is not eligible to vote at an election willfully votes at said election shall be deemed guilty of a felony.”



“Dotting I's and crossing T's to make sure that everybody understands transparently what has taken place,” said Cranford.

The election is Feb. 10, 2026.

2 News reached out to the City of Muskogee and the Muskogee County election board to see if a ruling has been made on Cranford’s eligibility.

The City of Muskogee shared this statement:

"The City of Muskogee is prohibited by its charter from being involved in political races. Therefore, we have no comment."

