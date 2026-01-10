TULSA, Okla. — Overflowing garbage bins at multiple Vesta Realty properties in Tulsa have left residents frustrated after trash went uncollected for more than two weeks.

"How can you not notice?" one resident said. "It's at every bin throughout the complex. There have been a lot of complaints about it."

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said she first noticed the problem right before Christmas, and it's continued for weeks.

Progress on apartment trash clean-up, but residents still frustrated

More than two weeks later, trash was still piled up at at least two Vesta Realty properties, including Riverpark Apartments and Woodland Oaks.

"It's a health violation. I know I'm not the only concerned citizen," the resident said.

2 News visited both properties to check if conditions had improved since we first reported the issue Tuesday. We found garbage crews collecting as much trash as they could at Riverpark.

Vesta Realty CEO Marc Kulick shared a statement addressing the problem:

Vesta understands and appreciates the incredible responsibility we possess for providing quality housing in Oklahoma.



We like many real estate firms have faced problems over the last few years and we deal with those problems as quickly and efficiently as possible.



Over the last week I have been notified of a problem surrounding the servicing of our trash at multiple properties. There were several reasons for the issues, and all of those issues have been solved. Prompt trash collection will not be an issue moving forward. Marc Kulick, CEO of Vesta Realty

Tulsa City Councilor Anthony Archie said he has been working with Vesta Realty leaders and the trash company to resolve the issue. He said trash is now being picked up in phases.

"They can't pick it all up at one time, because there's so much of it, but every single day they're coming and picking up more and more," Archie said. "It's progress. Progress as promised."

However, the resident remains concerned about the cleanup process.

When 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen explained that management would need to refill bins with overflow trash for daily pickup, she questioned the plan.

"So they should get more bins then to put the rest of the garbage in because again, they're supposed to come twice a week and they've only come the one time," the resident said.

The resident said trash collection occurred Jan. 5, but not once since then at her home.

She's frustrated because trash collection services are included in her rent.

"They're taking money each month out of us, so where is the money going?" the resident said.

Archie said American Waste will empty the bins daily until the issue is completely resolved.

